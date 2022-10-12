Market Analysts see Lottery.com Inc. [LTRY] gaining to $14. Time to buy?

Lottery.com Inc. [NASDAQ: LTRY] traded at a high on 10/11/22, posting a 21.28 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.30. The company report on August 23, 2022 that Lottery.com Receives Expected Notice from Nasdaq Related to Delayed Filing of Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

As previously disclosed in the Lottery.com Inc. Notification of Late Filing on Form 12b-25, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 16, 2022, the Company has not yet finalized its reviews of its financial statements or its assessment of the impact of the findings of the ongoing review of the Company’s internal accounting controls on its historical financial statements or for the financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and is therefore unable to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2022 (the “Form 10-Q”) on a timely basis. The Company is working toward filing the Form 10-Q as soon as practicable, but was unable to file it by the prescribed due date.

On August 17, 2022, the Company received a notice (the “Notice”) from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) indicating that, as a result of not having timely filed the Form 10-Q with the SEC, the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the “Listing Rule”), which requires timely filing of all required periodic financial reports with the SEC.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5369412 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Lottery.com Inc. stands at 23.80% while the volatility over the past one month is 18.58%.

The market cap for LTRY stock reached $16.27 million, with 46.83 million shares outstanding and 39.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, LTRY reached a trading volume of 5369412 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lottery.com Inc. [LTRY]?

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Lottery.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lottery.com Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for LTRY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94.

How has LTRY stock performed recently?

Lottery.com Inc. [LTRY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.53. With this latest performance, LTRY shares dropped by -9.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -89.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LTRY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.77 for Lottery.com Inc. [LTRY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3483, while it was recorded at 0.2735 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1890 for the last 200 days.

Lottery.com Inc. [LTRY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lottery.com Inc. [LTRY] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.87 and a Gross Margin at +34.28. Lottery.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.19.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.47.

Lottery.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.20 and a Current Ratio set at 9.20.

Insider trade positions for Lottery.com Inc. [LTRY]

There are presently around $1 million, or 6.90% of LTRY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LTRY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 532,610, which is approximately 12.992% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 508,752 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.15 million in LTRY stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.1 million in LTRY stock with ownership of nearly 2.784% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lottery.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Lottery.com Inc. [NASDAQ:LTRY] by around 1,624,404 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 640,386 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 1,238,993 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,503,783 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LTRY stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,416,129 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 476,909 shares during the same period.