Market Analysts see International Paper Company [IP] falling to $31. Time to buy?

International Paper Company [NYSE: IP] closed the trading session at $31.58 on 10/11/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $30.69, while the highest price level was $31.99. The company report on October 11, 2022 that International Paper Declares Dividend.

International Paper (NYSE: IP) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4625 per share for the period from October 1, 2022, to December 31, 2022, inclusive, on the common stock, par value $1.00 of the Company. This dividend is payable on December 15, 2022, to holders of record at the close of business on November 15, 2022.

Today, the company also declared a quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share for the period from October 1, 2022, to December 31, 2022, inclusive, on the cumulative $4.00 preferred stock of the Company. This dividend is also payable on December 15, 2022, to holders of record at the close of business on November 15, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -32.78 percent and weekly performance of -5.02 percent. The stock has been moved at -32.33 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -25.11 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -25.06 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.15M shares, IP reached to a volume of 4334500 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about International Paper Company [IP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IP shares is $41.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IP stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for International Paper Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $58 to $47. The new note on the price target was released on July 18, 2022, representing the official price target for International Paper Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $53 to $46, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on IP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Paper Company is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for IP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.65.

IP stock trade performance evaluation

International Paper Company [IP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.02. With this latest performance, IP shares dropped by -25.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.38 for International Paper Company [IP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.99, while it was recorded at 31.96 for the last single week of trading, and 44.04 for the last 200 days.

International Paper Company [IP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

International Paper Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for International Paper Company [IP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Paper Company go to 19.20%.

International Paper Company [IP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,947 million, or 89.70% of IP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,354,772, which is approximately -1.728% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,463,200 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.12 billion in IP stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $878.92 million in IP stock with ownership of nearly -0.446% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in International Paper Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 393 institutional holders increased their position in International Paper Company [NYSE:IP] by around 20,898,875 shares. Additionally, 380 investors decreased positions by around 16,173,544 shares, while 171 investors held positions by with 277,917,788 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 314,990,207 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IP stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,793,767 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 3,649,505 shares during the same period.