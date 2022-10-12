Market Analysts see Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP] falling to $3. Time to buy?

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CRBP] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $0.1597 during the day while it closed the day at $0.14. The company report on September 26, 2022 that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Appoints Anne Altmeyer, PhD to Board of Directors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP) (“Corbus” or the “Company”), an immunology company, today announced the appointment of Anne Altmeyer, PhD, MBA, MPH to its board of directors.

“Anne is a dynamic leader with a proven track record of advancing R&D programs and creating corporate value through successful business development transactions,” said Alan Holmer, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Corbus. “Her corporate development expertise and oncology R&D experience will be invaluable to Corbus as we advance and expand our pipeline. We are excited to welcome Anne to our board.”.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -17.68% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CRBP stock has declined by -52.33% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -65.91% and lost -77.54% year-on date.

The market cap for CRBP stock reached $19.83 million, with 125.26 million shares outstanding and 124.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 969.75K shares, CRBP reached a trading volume of 5705849 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRBP shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRBP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $2.50, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on CRBP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRBP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 203.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51.

CRBP stock trade performance evaluation

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.68. With this latest performance, CRBP shares dropped by -35.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRBP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.02 for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2059, while it was recorded at 0.1581 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3330 for the last 200 days.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP] shares currently have an operating margin of -6350.09 and a Gross Margin at -85.92. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5176.38.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -79.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.46.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [CRBP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4 million, or 25.10% of CRBP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRBP stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 7,062,485, which is approximately -37.627% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; KNOLL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 5,045,870 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.7 million in CRBP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.59 million in CRBP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CRBP] by around 1,236,450 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 10,637,442 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 19,943,230 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,817,122 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRBP stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 550,004 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,657,904 shares during the same period.