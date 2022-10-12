Market Analysts see Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN] gaining to $24. Time to buy?

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: APDN] price surged by 70.97 percent to reach at $0.88. The company report on October 10, 2022 that Applied DNA Announces Receipt of Largest Single Purchase Order for LinearDNA™ To-Date.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) (the “Company”), a leader in PCR-based DNA technologies, announced today that it received its largest single purchase order for LinearDNA™ valued above the mid-six-figures. The order was placed under a long-standing supply agreement for the bulk manufacture of LinearDNA for a global manufacturer of in vitro diagnostics. Under the terms of the repeat order, the Company will deliver quantities of LinearDNA to the customer in the current quarter, with the full order expected to be fulfilled over the subsequent three quarters.

LinearDNA is produced using an enzymatic (cell-free) manufacturing platform that eliminates the use of fermenters and bacteria required by plasmid DNA, the industry’s current manufacturing standard for DNA. LinearDNA eliminates many of the challenges associated with current plasmid-based DNA manufacturing and produces a DNA product without the risks of bacterial contamination and non-target DNA sequences. The enzymatic process provides the means to optimize a customer-specific chemistry and sequence of LinearDNA. This capability has been leveraged for diagnostic applications, including today’s announced repeat order, and is commonly used when customers order LinearDNA for use as IVT templates for RNA production.

A sum of 80539217 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.50M shares. Applied DNA Sciences Inc. shares reached a high of $2.38 and dropped to a low of $1.2084 until finishing in the latest session at $2.12.

The one-year APDN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 69.71. The average equity rating for APDN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APDN shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APDN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $18 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $12, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on APDN stock. On July 20, 2020, analysts increased their price target for APDN shares from 18 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for APDN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

APDN Stock Performance Analysis:

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 89.29. With this latest performance, APDN shares dropped by -25.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APDN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.12 for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.7900, while it was recorded at 1.5700 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2700 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Applied DNA Sciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN] shares currently have an operating margin of -136.16 and a Gross Margin at +45.24. Applied DNA Sciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -158.25.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -169.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -110.93.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 8.20% of APDN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APDN stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 400,000, which is approximately -13% of the company’s market cap and around 1.38% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 211,050 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.45 million in APDN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.13 million in APDN stock with ownership of nearly -25.178% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Applied DNA Sciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:APDN] by around 138,626 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 117,800 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 787,265 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,043,691 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APDN stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 118,107 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 23,129 shares during the same period.