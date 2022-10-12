Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC] is -19.19% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Manulife Financial Corporation [NYSE: MFC] loss -2.34% on the last trading session, reaching $15.41 price per share at the time. The company report on October 5, 2022 that Manulife Announces Commitment to World Central Kitchen to Help Provide Disaster Response and Recovery.

Over $1M committed to provide meals in response to crisis and build resilient food systems.

Manulife Financial Corporation represents 1.92 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $29.93 billion with the latest information. MFC stock price has been found in the range of $15.31 to $15.745.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.04M shares, MFC reached a trading volume of 6727434 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MFC shares is $19.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Manulife Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Manulife Financial Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Manulife Financial Corporation is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for MFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for MFC in the course of the last twelve months was 2.26.

Trading performance analysis for MFC stock

Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.71. With this latest performance, MFC shares dropped by -14.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.47 for Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.37, while it was recorded at 15.96 for the last single week of trading, and 18.86 for the last 200 days.

Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Manulife Financial Corporation go to 8.60%.