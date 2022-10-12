Macquarie lifts Rio Tinto Group [RIO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Rio Tinto Group [NYSE: RIO] traded at a low on 10/11/22, posting a -2.26 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $56.16. The company report on October 11, 2022 that Rio Tinto partners with Government of Canada to decarbonise RTFT and boost critical minerals processing.

Rio Tinto is partnering with the Government of Canada to invest up to C$737 million (US$537 million) over the next eight years to decarbonise its Rio Tinto Fer et Titane (RTFT) operations in Sorel-Tracy, Québec, and to position the business as a centre of excellence for critical minerals processing.

The partnership will support technological innovations that represent a first step towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions from RTFT’s titanium dioxide, steel and metal powders business by up to 70%. It will also progress initiatives to diversify RTFT’s product portfolio, reinforcing Rio Tinto’s leadership as a North American supplier of critical minerals for key growth sectors such as electric vehicles, 3D printing and aerospace.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4457448 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Rio Tinto Group stands at 2.20% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.52%.

The market cap for RIO stock reached $93.32 billion, with 1.62 billion shares outstanding and 1.06 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.85M shares, RIO reached a trading volume of 4457448 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rio Tinto Group [RIO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIO shares is $72.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Rio Tinto Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Rio Tinto Group stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rio Tinto Group is set at 1.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.37.

How has RIO stock performed recently?

Rio Tinto Group [RIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.22. With this latest performance, RIO shares dropped by -4.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.40 for Rio Tinto Group [RIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.38, while it was recorded at 57.37 for the last single week of trading, and 67.86 for the last 200 days.

Rio Tinto Group [RIO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rio Tinto Group [RIO] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.89 and a Gross Margin at +48.84. Rio Tinto Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.22.

Return on Total Capital for RIO is now 41.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 33.62. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 42.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rio Tinto Group [RIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.31. Additionally, RIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rio Tinto Group [RIO] managed to generate an average of $310,826 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Rio Tinto Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Rio Tinto Group [RIO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rio Tinto Group go to -3.30%.

Insider trade positions for Rio Tinto Group [RIO]

There are presently around $7,151 million, or 10.60% of RIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIO stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 14,846,876, which is approximately 5.081% of the company’s market cap and around 6.50% of the total institutional ownership; STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, holding 10,931,820 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $613.93 million in RIO stocks shares; and ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $563.69 million in RIO stock with ownership of nearly -22.191% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rio Tinto Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 355 institutional holders increased their position in Rio Tinto Group [NYSE:RIO] by around 11,368,989 shares. Additionally, 276 investors decreased positions by around 10,454,695 shares, while 117 investors held positions by with 105,508,380 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 127,332,064 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIO stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,274,213 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 1,439,218 shares during the same period.