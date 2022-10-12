Laser Photonics Corporation [LASE] moved up 44.39: Why It’s Important

Laser Photonics Corporation [NASDAQ: LASE] jumped around 0.83 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $2.70 at the close of the session, up 44.39%. The company report on October 11, 2022 that Laser Photonics Receives Order From the US Navy for CleanTech Laser Blasting System for Submarine MRO.

Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE), (“LPC”), a leading global industrial developer of Cleantech laser systems for laser cleaning and other materials applications, today announced it received an order from the U.S. Navy for delivery this month of an LPC-1000CTH CleanTech Laser Blasting System with an integrated water chiller for submarine MRO (maintenance, repair and operations).

Wayne Tupuola, chief executive officer of Laser Photonics, commented: “We believe the U.S. Navy can benefit significantly from our CleanTech Laser Blasting systems in its $22 billion annual fight to control corrosion across the fleet. This unit will allow the Navy to develop standard operating procedures and processes for using CleanTech Laser Blasting systems for corrosion control. Over time, we hope to expand on this initial order as the U.S. Navy realizes our technology’s health, safety and efficiency benefits.”.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.82M shares, LASE reached a trading volume of 68843425 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Laser Photonics Corporation is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for LASE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10.

Laser Photonics Corporation [LASE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.92.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The present Moving Average recorded at 2.2900 for the last single week of trading.