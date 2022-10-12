Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] gain 66.76% so far this year. What now?

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [NYSE: KOS] price plunged by -1.70 percent to reach at -$0.1. The company report on September 27, 2022 that Kosmos Energy Provides Further Update on Greater Tortue Ahmeyim FPSO.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE/LSE: KOS) (“Kosmos” or the “Company”) reported on September 15, 2022 that the floating production, storage and offloading vessel (“FPSO”) for the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project (“GTA”) had drifted approximately 200 meters off the quayside following the impact of Typhoon Muifa.

Kosmos has been informed by BP, the operator of the GTA project, that the FPSO has been returned to the quayside of the COSCO shipyard in China.

A sum of 10102452 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.77M shares. Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares reached a high of $5.91 and dropped to a low of $5.44 until finishing in the latest session at $5.77.

The one-year KOS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 41.54. The average equity rating for KOS stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KOS shares is $9.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KOS stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Kosmos Energy Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.95, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on KOS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kosmos Energy Ltd. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for KOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for KOS in the course of the last twelve months was 10.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

KOS Stock Performance Analysis:

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.53. With this latest performance, KOS shares dropped by -11.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 80.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.24 for Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.21, while it was recorded at 6.04 for the last single week of trading, and 6.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kosmos Energy Ltd. Fundamentals:

Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,284 million, or 93.70% of KOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KOS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 67,965,626, which is approximately 24.859% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 33,834,992 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $195.23 million in KOS stocks shares; and VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $146.88 million in KOS stock with ownership of nearly 0.147% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kosmos Energy Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. [NYSE:KOS] by around 50,670,905 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 48,128,516 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 297,083,493 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 395,882,914 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KOS stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,323,157 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 6,473,235 shares during the same period.