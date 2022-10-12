Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY] is -43.29% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Joby Aviation Inc. [NYSE: JOBY] surged by $0.29 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $4.45 during the day while it closed the day at $4.14. The company report on October 11, 2022 that Delta, Joby Aviation Partner to Pioneer Home-to-Airport Transportation to Customers.

Joby to operate all-electric, vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, enabling fast, quiet, sustainable, city-to-airport service by air.

Delta to make upfront equity investment of $60 million in Joby, with total investment of up to $200 million possible as further milestones are achieved.

Joby Aviation Inc. stock has also loss -10.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JOBY stock has declined by -19.46% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -19.61% and lost -43.29% year-on date.

The market cap for JOBY stock reached $2.73 billion, with 581.27 million shares outstanding and 345.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.42M shares, JOBY reached a trading volume of 16445172 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JOBY shares is $8.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JOBY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Joby Aviation Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Joby Aviation Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on JOBY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Joby Aviation Inc. is set at 0.32 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.75.

JOBY stock trade performance evaluation

Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.00. With this latest performance, JOBY shares dropped by -29.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JOBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.20 for Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.40, while it was recorded at 4.08 for the last single week of trading, and 5.32 for the last 200 days.

Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.54.

Joby Aviation Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 39.20 and a Current Ratio set at 39.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JOBY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Joby Aviation Inc. go to -11.81%.

Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $733 million, or 28.80% of JOBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JOBY stocks are: INTEL CORP with ownership of 46,040,786, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPRICORN INVESTMENT GROUP LLC, holding 40,955,596 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $169.56 million in JOBY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $83.85 million in JOBY stock with ownership of nearly 40.601% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Joby Aviation Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in Joby Aviation Inc. [NYSE:JOBY] by around 31,478,339 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 14,238,107 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 131,426,881 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 177,143,327 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JOBY stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,788,212 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 7,148,880 shares during the same period.