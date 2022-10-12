HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] Is Currently -2.49 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

HSBC Holdings plc [NYSE: HSBC] traded at a low on 10/11/22, posting a -2.49 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $25.10. The company report on September 28, 2022 that HSBC launches embedded banking services within Oracle NetSuite.

– Accounts Payable Automation will increase the accuracy and speed of processing invoices and making payments -.

To help organisations address time consuming and labour-intensive accounts payable (AP) processes, HSBC and Oracle NetSuite today unveiled the only solution that embeds banking services into a cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, NetSuite AP Automation.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4394945 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of HSBC Holdings plc stands at 1.80% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.86%.

The market cap for HSBC stock reached $102.31 billion, with 3.99 billion shares outstanding and 3.98 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.82M shares, HSBC reached a trading volume of 4394945 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HSBC shares is $51.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HSBC stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for HSBC Holdings plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2022, representing the official price target for HSBC Holdings plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HSBC Holdings plc is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for HSBC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 303.90.

How has HSBC stock performed recently?

HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.52. With this latest performance, HSBC shares dropped by -20.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HSBC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.18 for HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.24, while it was recorded at 26.08 for the last single week of trading, and 32.37 for the last 200 days.

HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.02. HSBC Holdings plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.36.

Return on Total Capital for HSBC is now 2.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.22. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 224.89. Additionally, HSBC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC] managed to generate an average of $41,690 per employee.

Insider trade positions for HSBC Holdings plc [HSBC]

There are presently around $1,425 million, or 1.30% of HSBC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HSBC stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 9,870,231, which is approximately 0.377% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, holding 6,089,216 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $152.84 million in HSBC stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $132.48 million in HSBC stock with ownership of nearly 363.378% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HSBC Holdings plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 148 institutional holders increased their position in HSBC Holdings plc [NYSE:HSBC] by around 12,306,660 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 4,940,999 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 39,544,727 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,792,386 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HSBC stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 960,502 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 3,795,689 shares during the same period.