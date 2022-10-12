H.C. Wainwright slashes price target on NeuroMetrix Inc. [NURO] – find out why.

NeuroMetrix Inc. [NASDAQ: NURO] jumped around 0.01 points on Monday, while shares priced at $2.84 at the close of the session, up 0.35%. The company report on September 1, 2022 that NeuroMetrix Names Jonathan Breck Harmel as National Director of Sales for its Emerging Prescription Neurotherapeutics Business.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (Nasdaq: NURO) today announced that it has appointed Jonathan “Breck” Harmel as National Director of Sales, Neuromodulation. Mr. Harmel will be responsible for leading the sales organization for the Company’s prescription wearable neurotherapeutics business in the U.S. market. The Company recently received FDA De Novo authorization to market its Quell® device as an aid for reducing the symptoms of fibromyalgia in adults with high pain sensitivity. The Company received FDA Breakthrough Designation for the use of Quell to treat fibromyalgia in July 2021.

Mr. Harmel brings 15 years of experience in high growth medical technology and device sales, including building and managing successful sales teams on a national scale. Mr. Harmel was most recently the U.S. Director of Market Development at Neurolief, which developed and is commercializing a wearable neuromodulation device for migraine. Prior to Neurolief, Mr. Harmel was Regional Director of Business Development for Neuronetics, which markets a transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) device for the treatment of major depression. Before that, he held sales leadership roles at Virgin Pulse, CDx Diagnostics and Avantis Medical Systems.

NeuroMetrix Inc. stock is now -43.43% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NURO Stock saw the intraday high of $3.45 and lowest of $2.70 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.85, which means current price is +6.37% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 107.16K shares, NURO reached a trading volume of 14011370 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NeuroMetrix Inc. [NURO]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for NeuroMetrix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rodman & Renshaw raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 28, 2016, representing the official price target for NeuroMetrix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on NURO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NeuroMetrix Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for NURO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.41.

How has NURO stock performed recently?

NeuroMetrix Inc. [NURO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.16. With this latest performance, NURO shares dropped by -18.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NURO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.47 for NeuroMetrix Inc. [NURO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.28, while it was recorded at 2.79 for the last single week of trading, and 3.87 for the last 200 days.

NeuroMetrix Inc. [NURO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NeuroMetrix Inc. [NURO] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.14 and a Gross Margin at +71.75. NeuroMetrix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.64.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.88.

NeuroMetrix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.00 and a Current Ratio set at 15.50.

Earnings analysis for NeuroMetrix Inc. [NURO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NURO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NeuroMetrix Inc. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for NeuroMetrix Inc. [NURO]

There are presently around $2 million, or 16.00% of NURO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NURO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 315,137, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 54,937 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.16 million in NURO stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.12 million in NURO stock with ownership of nearly 46.419% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NeuroMetrix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in NeuroMetrix Inc. [NASDAQ:NURO] by around 92,991 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 21,565 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 443,810 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 558,366 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NURO stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 46,982 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 19,265 shares during the same period.