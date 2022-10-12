Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM] is -26.16% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [NYSE: YMM] price surged by 0.49 percent to reach at $0.03. The company report on August 25, 2022 that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (“FTA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YMM), a leading digital freight platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

A sum of 4418809 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.04M shares. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. shares reached a high of $6.395 and dropped to a low of $5.97 until finishing in the latest session at $6.18.

The one-year YMM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 52.97. The average equity rating for YMM stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YMM shares is $13.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YMM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20.50, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on YMM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for YMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.99.

YMM Stock Performance Analysis:

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.29. With this latest performance, YMM shares dropped by -13.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.42 for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.13, while it was recorded at 6.63 for the last single week of trading, and 7.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Fundamentals:

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.90 and a Current Ratio set at 11.90.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM] Insider Position Details

Positions in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [NYSE:YMM] by around 75,834,060 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 46,638,142 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 260,079,440 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 382,551,642 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YMM stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,799,464 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 7,447,475 shares during the same period.