For Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA], Analyst sees a drop to $6.30. What next?

Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ: QRTEA] gained 1.91% on the last trading session, reaching $2.13 price per share at the time. The company report on October 10, 2022 that Qurate Retail, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Qurate Retail, Inc. (“Qurate Retail”) (Nasdaq: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) will host a conference call to discuss results for the third quarter of 2022 on Friday, November 4th at 8:30 a.m. E.T. Before the open of market trading that day, Qurate Retail will issue a press release reporting such results, which can be found at https://www.qurateretail.com/investors/news-events/press-releases. The press release and conference call may discuss Qurate Retail’s financial performance and outlook, as well as other forward looking matters.

Please call InComm Conferencing at (877) 704-4234 or +1 (215) 268-9904, passcode 13731625, at least 10 minutes prior to the call. Callers will need to be on a touch-tone telephone to ask questions. The conference administrator will provide instructions on how to use the polling feature.

Qurate Retail Inc. represents 381.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $913.75 million with the latest information. QRTEA stock price has been found in the range of $1.97 to $2.17.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.13M shares, QRTEA reached a trading volume of 4499239 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QRTEA shares is $3.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QRTEA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Qurate Retail Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Qurate Retail Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $10 to $11, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on QRTEA stock. On November 06, 2020, analysts increased their price target for QRTEA shares from 7 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qurate Retail Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for QRTEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.31.

Trading performance analysis for QRTEA stock

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.17. With this latest performance, QRTEA shares dropped by -31.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QRTEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.95 for Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.92, while it was recorded at 2.12 for the last single week of trading, and 4.38 for the last 200 days.

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.47 and a Gross Margin at +24.22. Qurate Retail Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.05.

Qurate Retail Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QRTEA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qurate Retail Inc. go to -8.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]

There are presently around $692 million, or 88.30% of QRTEA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QRTEA stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 49,701,086, which is approximately -2.15% of the company’s market cap and around 8.94% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,262,177 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $72.98 million in QRTEA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $52.67 million in QRTEA stock with ownership of nearly 60.003% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Qurate Retail Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 149 institutional holders increased their position in Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ:QRTEA] by around 52,585,876 shares. Additionally, 178 investors decreased positions by around 47,992,744 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 224,515,561 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 325,094,181 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QRTEA stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,234,734 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 16,584,301 shares during the same period.