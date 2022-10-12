For Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH], Analyst sees a rise to $45. What next?

Invitation Homes Inc. [NYSE: INVH] traded at a high on 10/11/22, posting a 2.58 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $32.97. The company report on October 11, 2022 that Invitation Homes Provides Preliminary Assessment of Hurricane Ian Impact.

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) (“Invitation Homes” or the “Company”) today announced a preliminary assessment of the impact of Hurricane Ian on its homes and communities in Florida. While the Company’s evaluation of the storm’s impact remains ongoing, the Company has identified limited damage to date at its homes in the Tampa, Orlando and Jacksonville markets. Invitation Homes carries insurance for wind damage, flood damage, and business interruption, subject to deductibles and limits.

“Our number one priority is the safety of our residents and associates, and we are very fortunate that there have been no reported injuries at this time,” said Dallas Tanner, Invitation Homes’ President and CEO. “I am so thankful for all of our teams who have been working around the clock in responding to resident and associate needs with genuine care. Our thoughts and prayers are with all who have been affected by this storm.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5757588 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Invitation Homes Inc. stands at 3.36% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.88%.

The market cap for INVH stock reached $20.96 billion, with 610.33 million shares outstanding and 609.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.55M shares, INVH reached a trading volume of 5757588 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INVH shares is $43.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INVH stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Invitation Homes Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Perform. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Invitation Homes Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $48, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on INVH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Invitation Homes Inc. is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for INVH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for INVH in the course of the last twelve months was 62.06.

Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.91. With this latest performance, INVH shares dropped by -17.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INVH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.58 for Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.86, while it was recorded at 33.08 for the last single week of trading, and 38.67 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.13 and a Gross Margin at +26.16. Invitation Homes Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.45.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.38.

There are presently around $20,275 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INVH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 87,153,910, which is approximately 0.582% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 82,082,162 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.71 billion in INVH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.64 billion in INVH stock with ownership of nearly 0.124% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Invitation Homes Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 236 institutional holders increased their position in Invitation Homes Inc. [NYSE:INVH] by around 39,529,151 shares. Additionally, 239 investors decreased positions by around 22,713,305 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 552,711,828 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 614,954,284 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INVH stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,840,842 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 2,437,733 shares during the same period.