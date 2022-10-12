For Blackstone Inc. [BX], Analyst sees a rise to $102. What next?

Blackstone Inc. [NYSE: BX] plunged by -$2.06 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $85.585 during the day while it closed the day at $83.44. The company report on October 6, 2022 that Affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate Complete $3.6 Billion Acquisition of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT.

Blackstone (NYSE: BX) today announced that affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate (“Blackstone”) have completed the previously announced acquisition of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (“Bluerock”) for $24.25 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at $3.6 billion.

Bluerock has also completed the previously announced spin-off of its single-family rental business into an externally managed, real estate investment trust, Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSE American: BHM) (“BHM”). BHM began trading on the New York Stock Exchange American this morning.

Blackstone Inc. stock has also loss -10.78% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BX stock has declined by -8.71% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -26.03% and lost -35.51% year-on date.

The market cap for BX stock reached $107.34 billion, with 707.38 million shares outstanding and 696.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.91M shares, BX reached a trading volume of 5427185 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Blackstone Inc. [BX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BX shares is $116.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Blackstone Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Blackstone Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $127 to $115, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Mkt Perform rating on BX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blackstone Inc. is set at 3.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for BX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.35.

BX stock trade performance evaluation

Blackstone Inc. [BX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.78. With this latest performance, BX shares dropped by -17.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.22 for Blackstone Inc. [BX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 95.91, while it was recorded at 87.79 for the last single week of trading, and 108.64 for the last 200 days.

Blackstone Inc. [BX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blackstone Inc. [BX] shares currently have an operating margin of +109.08 and a Gross Margin at +98.91. Blackstone Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +46.52.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 72.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.36.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Blackstone Inc. [BX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blackstone Inc. go to 9.00%.

Blackstone Inc. [BX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $36,736 million, or 63.70% of BX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,757,475, which is approximately 1.719% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 38,909,791 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.25 billion in BX stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.78 billion in BX stock with ownership of nearly 7.127% of the company’s market capitalization.

854 institutional holders increased their position in Blackstone Inc. [NYSE:BX] by around 33,777,145 shares. Additionally, 704 investors decreased positions by around 29,372,127 shares, while 216 investors held positions by with 377,120,554 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 440,269,826 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BX stock had 123 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,577,973 shares, while 187 institutional investors sold positions of 3,584,144 shares during the same period.