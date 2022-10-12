FedNat Holding Company [FNHC] moved up 107.65: Why It’s Important

FedNat Holding Company [NASDAQ: FNHC] gained 107.65% or 0.18 points to close at $0.34 with a heavy trading volume of 94032274 shares. The company report on August 19, 2022 that FedNat Receives Nasdaq Notification of Non-Compliance With Listing Rule 5250(c)(1).

FedNat Holding Company (Nasdaq: FNHC), a regional insurance holding company, today announced that on August 17, 2022, it received notice (the “Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market notifying the Company that it was not in compliance with requirements of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) as a result of not having timely filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.

The Company has a period of 60 days from the Notice date to submit a plan to regain compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rules. The Company has advised Nasdaq that it anticipates filing the Form 10-Q within such 60-day period. The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market.

It opened the trading session at $0.3617, the shares rose to $0.533 and dropped to $0.3112, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FNHC points out that the company has recorded -69.69% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -277.78% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.77M shares, FNHC reached to a volume of 94032274 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about FedNat Holding Company [FNHC]:

Raymond James have made an estimate for FedNat Holding Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2016, representing the official price target for FedNat Holding Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FedNat Holding Company is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for FNHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.64.

Trading performance analysis for FNHC stock

FedNat Holding Company [FNHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.58. With this latest performance, FNHC shares dropped by -3.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FNHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.79 for FedNat Holding Company [FNHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3124, while it was recorded at 0.2237 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7360 for the last 200 days.

FedNat Holding Company [FNHC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FedNat Holding Company [FNHC] shares currently have an operating margin of -37.77. FedNat Holding Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -41.99.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -94.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.93.

FedNat Holding Company [FNHC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FNHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FedNat Holding Company go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at FedNat Holding Company [FNHC]

There are presently around $1 million, or 26.20% of FNHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FNHC stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 691,670, which is approximately 17.539% of the company’s market cap and around 19.60% of the total institutional ownership; POLARIS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 459,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.16 million in FNHC stocks shares; and RBF CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $0.1 million in FNHC stock with ownership of nearly -36.688% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FedNat Holding Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in FedNat Holding Company [NASDAQ:FNHC] by around 271,788 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 1,077,418 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 1,215,644 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,564,850 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FNHC stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 137,169 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 385,481 shares during the same period.