E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] Stock trading around $5.75 per share: What’s Next?

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [NYSE: ETWO] traded at a low on 10/11/22, posting a -4.33 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $5.75. The company report on October 11, 2022 that E2open Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

GAAP subscription revenue of $131.6 Million, up 113%.

11% organic subscription revenue growth on a constant currency basis.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5368935 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stands at 5.44% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.93%.

The market cap for ETWO stock reached $1.85 billion, with 301.92 million shares outstanding and 237.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, ETWO reached a trading volume of 5368935 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETWO shares is $10.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETWO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2022, representing the official price target for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Colliers Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on ETWO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETWO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

How has ETWO stock performed recently?

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.57. With this latest performance, ETWO shares dropped by -19.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETWO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.24 for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.93, while it was recorded at 6.40 for the last single week of trading, and 8.05 for the last 200 days.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETWO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. go to 41.27%.

Insider trade positions for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [ETWO]

There are presently around $1,891 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETWO stocks are: INSIGHT HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 49,831,006, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; FRANCISCO PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 38,688,552 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $222.46 million in ETWO stocks shares; and NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, currently with $180.23 million in ETWO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

83 institutional holders increased their position in E2open Parent Holdings Inc. [NYSE:ETWO] by around 13,997,017 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 15,919,458 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 298,884,616 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 328,801,091 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETWO stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,362,909 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 9,468,601 shares during the same period.