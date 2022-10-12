Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] Revenue clocked in at $27.01 billion, down -14.65% YTD: What’s Next?

Duke Energy Corporation [NYSE: DUK] price surged by 0.43 percent to reach at $0.38. The company report on October 10, 2022 that Piedmont Natural Gas reminds communities if they “smell natural gas, get out fast!”.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

In recognition of National Fire Prevention week, Piedmont Natural Gas is educating communities on how to recognize a natural gas leak and what to do if one is suspected.

An odorant called mercaptan is injected into natural gas, giving it a distinctive smell so it is easy to detect, to help keep customers and communities safe.

A sum of 4891848 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.52M shares. Duke Energy Corporation shares reached a high of $90.50 and dropped to a low of $88.66 until finishing in the latest session at $89.53.

The one-year DUK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.12. The average equity rating for DUK stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DUK shares is $113.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DUK stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Duke Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $122 to $112. The new note on the price target was released on June 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Duke Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $125, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on DUK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Duke Energy Corporation is set at 2.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for DUK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55.

DUK Stock Performance Analysis:

Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.82. With this latest performance, DUK shares dropped by -19.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DUK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.70 for Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 105.48, while it was recorded at 90.51 for the last single week of trading, and 106.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Duke Energy Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.78 and a Gross Margin at +28.31. Duke Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.54.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.28.

Duke Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

DUK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DUK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Duke Energy Corporation go to 5.47%.

Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $43,967 million, or 64.50% of DUK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DUK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 69,514,599, which is approximately 1.449% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 53,801,201 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.82 billion in DUK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.97 billion in DUK stock with ownership of nearly 3.801% of the company’s market capitalization.

918 institutional holders increased their position in Duke Energy Corporation [NYSE:DUK] by around 31,021,004 shares. Additionally, 712 investors decreased positions by around 20,644,296 shares, while 286 investors held positions by with 439,417,954 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 491,083,254 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DUK stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,775,110 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 3,150,946 shares during the same period.