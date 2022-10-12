DICE Therapeutics Inc. [DICE] stock Initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald analyst, price target now $36

DICE Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: DICE] gained 62.27% on the last trading session, reaching $40.00 price per share at the time. The company report on October 11, 2022 that DICE Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DICE), a biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $250.0 million of shares of its common stock. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by DICE. In addition, DICE intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $37.5 million of shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

BofA Securities, SVB Securities, Evercore ISI and Guggenheim Securities are acting as the joint book-running managers for the proposed offering.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. represents 37.36 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.49 billion with the latest information. DICE stock price has been found in the range of $36.56 to $45.99.

If compared to the average trading volume of 422.67K shares, DICE reached a trading volume of 15364847 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DICE Therapeutics Inc. [DICE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DICE shares is $39.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DICE stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for DICE Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2022, representing the official price target for DICE Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on DICE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DICE Therapeutics Inc. is set at 3.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for DICE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1321.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.59.

Trading performance analysis for DICE stock

DICE Therapeutics Inc. [DICE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 102.33. With this latest performance, DICE shares gained by 111.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 122.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DICE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 87.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 93.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 82.98 for DICE Therapeutics Inc. [DICE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.70, while it was recorded at 26.02 for the last single week of trading, and 18.17 for the last 200 days.

DICE Therapeutics Inc. [DICE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DICE Therapeutics Inc. [DICE] shares currently have an operating margin of -4231.38. DICE Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4351.91.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.13.

DICE Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 23.60 and a Current Ratio set at 23.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at DICE Therapeutics Inc. [DICE]

There are presently around $1,466 million, or 97.50% of DICE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DICE stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 5,208,911, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.12% of the total institutional ownership; NORTHPOND VENTURES, LLC, holding 3,292,871 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $131.72 million in DICE stocks shares; and SANDS CAPITAL VENTURES, LLC, currently with $125.96 million in DICE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DICE Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in DICE Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:DICE] by around 5,904,432 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 2,868,586 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 27,872,262 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,645,280 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DICE stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 722,128 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 790,169 shares during the same period.