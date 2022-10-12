Credit Suisse lifts Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [NYSE: AQN] traded at a high on 10/11/22, posting a 0.86 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.57. The company report on October 3, 2022 that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Announces Inaugural Asset Recycling Transaction.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSX: AQN) (NYSE: AQN) (“AQN” or the “Company”) today announced it has entered into an agreement to sell ownership interests in a portfolio of operating wind projects in the United States and Canada to InfraRed Capital Partners, an international infrastructure investment manager that is part of SLC Management, the institutional alternatives and traditional asset management business of Sun Life Financial Inc. (“InfraRed”).

This inaugural asset recycling transaction consists of the sale of a 49% ownership interest in three operating wind facilities in the United States totaling 551 MW of installed capacity (the “U.S. Facilities”) and an 80% ownership interest in a 175 MW operating wind facility in Canada. The U.S. Facilities consist of the Odell Wind Facility in Minnesota, the Deerfield Wind Facility in Michigan and the Sugar Creek Wind Facility in Illinois. The Canadian facility is the Blue Hill Wind Facility in Saskatchewan. AQN will continue to oversee day-to-day operations and provide management services to the facilities.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4009831 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. stands at 3.58% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.88%.

The market cap for AQN stock reached $9.99 billion, with 674.74 million shares outstanding and 669.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, AQN reached a trading volume of 4009831 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AQN shares is $16.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AQN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, National Bank Financial dropped their target price from $16 to $14.25. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for AQN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

How has AQN stock performed recently?

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.20. With this latest performance, AQN shares dropped by -24.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AQN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.23 for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.23, while it was recorded at 10.79 for the last single week of trading, and 14.05 for the last 200 days.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.15 and a Gross Margin at +18.14. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.75.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AQN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. go to 7.85%.

Insider trade positions for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN]

There are presently around $2,916 million, or 45.69% of AQN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AQN stocks are: BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ with ownership of 40,448,057, which is approximately 3.729% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 37,894,775 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $400.55 million in AQN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $242.58 million in AQN stock with ownership of nearly 2.098% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [NYSE:AQN] by around 26,275,536 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 14,402,829 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 235,236,412 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 275,914,777 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AQN stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,552,028 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 2,380,205 shares during the same period.