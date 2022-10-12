BTRS Holdings Inc. [BTRS] gain 18.93% so far this year. What now?

BTRS Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: BTRS] price plunged by 0.00 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on October 4, 2022 that Billtrust Employees Take Part in Worldwide Volunteer Events.

Employees in 5 Countries Participate in ‘Billtrust for Better Day’ to Support Literacy, Hunger and Other Causes.

Billtrust (NASDAQ: BTRS), a B2B accounts receivable automation and integrated payments leader, held its inaugural Billtrust for Better Day, a company-wide volunteering event. The initiative, which took place on September 16 and September 23, 2022, was an opportunity for Billtrust’s global employees to dedicate time to support causes either in their local communities or remotely. Projects included reading to elementary school students, nature-area cleanup and food bank assistance, and employees volunteered over 500 hours for 21 causes worldwide.

A sum of 4659139 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.48M shares. BTRS Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $9.335 and dropped to a low of $9.27 until finishing in the latest session at $9.30.

The one-year BTRS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.0. The average equity rating for BTRS stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on BTRS Holdings Inc. [BTRS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTRS shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTRS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for BTRS Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2022, representing the official price target for BTRS Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on BTRS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BTRS Holdings Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.90.

BTRS Stock Performance Analysis:

BTRS Holdings Inc. [BTRS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.32. With this latest performance, BTRS shares gained by 31.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.61 for BTRS Holdings Inc. [BTRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.26, while it was recorded at 9.30 for the last single week of trading, and 6.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BTRS Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BTRS Holdings Inc. [BTRS] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.74 and a Gross Margin at +53.49. BTRS Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.78.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.80.

BTRS Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

BTRS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTRS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTRS Holdings Inc. go to 16.80%.

BTRS Holdings Inc. [BTRS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,232 million, or 81.50% of BTRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTRS stocks are: BAIN CAPITAL VENTURE INVESTORS, LLC with ownership of 28,367,064, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; RIVERWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD., holding 14,245,740 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $132.49 million in BTRS stocks shares; and SENVEST MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $127.44 million in BTRS stock with ownership of nearly 5.992% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BTRS Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in BTRS Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:BTRS] by around 17,912,869 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 10,824,181 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 103,753,366 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 132,490,416 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTRS stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,962,944 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 4,076,048 shares during the same period.