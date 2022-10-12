Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] Revenue clocked in at $1.14 billion, down -40.85% YTD: What’s Next?

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [NYSE: OWL] slipped around -0.35 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $8.82 at the close of the session, down -3.82%. The company report on October 6, 2022 that Blue Owl Capital Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) (“Blue Owl”) today announced it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 on Friday, November 4, 2022 before market open. Blue Owl invites all interested persons to its webcast / conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on November 4 to discuss its results.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. stock is now -40.85% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OWL Stock saw the intraday high of $9.16 and lowest of $8.645 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.89, which means current price is +2.02% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.90M shares, OWL reached a trading volume of 6261717 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OWL shares is $15.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OWL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Blue Owl Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Blue Owl Capital Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on OWL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Owl Capital Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for OWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for OWL in the course of the last twelve months was 35.23.

How has OWL stock performed recently?

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.73. With this latest performance, OWL shares dropped by -24.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.00 for Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.07, while it was recorded at 9.24 for the last single week of trading, and 11.90 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OWL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blue Owl Capital Inc. go to 33.56%.

Insider trade positions for Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]

There are presently around $3,451 million, or 90.70% of OWL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OWL stocks are: ICONIQ CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 50,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.48% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 49,953,284 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $440.59 million in OWL stocks shares; and BLUE POOL MANAGEMENT LTD., currently with $431.6 million in OWL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blue Owl Capital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 123 institutional holders increased their position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. [NYSE:OWL] by around 60,046,023 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 14,711,177 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 316,520,813 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 391,278,013 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OWL stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,238,013 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 3,709,821 shares during the same period.