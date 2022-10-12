Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] Is Currently 3.85 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYSE: BXMT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.85% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.15%. The company report on September 30, 2022 that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) (the “Company”) today announced that it will publish its third quarter 2022 earnings presentation on its website at www.bxmt.com and file its Form 10-Q pre-market on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. The Company will also host a conference call the same day at 9:00 a.m. ET to review results.

To register for the webcast, please use the following link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1573117&tp_key=6b4a9a465f.

Over the last 12 months, BXMT stock dropped by -27.75%. The one-year Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.22. The average equity rating for BXMT stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.94 billion, with 170.67 million shares outstanding and 168.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, BXMT stock reached a trading volume of 4019655 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BXMT shares is $32.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BXMT stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on BXMT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for BXMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for BXMT in the course of the last twelve months was 1639.86.

BXMT Stock Performance Analysis:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.15. With this latest performance, BXMT shares dropped by -23.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BXMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.14 for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.13, while it was recorded at 22.82 for the last single week of trading, and 29.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +89.18 and a Gross Margin at +89.56. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +49.45.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.11.

BXMT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BXMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. go to 2.17%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [BXMT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,163 million, or 57.00% of BXMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BXMT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,381,891, which is approximately 2.134% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,897,217 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $314.77 million in BXMT stocks shares; and BLACKSTONE INC., currently with $150.19 million in BXMT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 187 institutional holders increased their position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYSE:BXMT] by around 5,027,643 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 4,953,979 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 85,501,828 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,483,450 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BXMT stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 911,561 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 1,882,329 shares during the same period.