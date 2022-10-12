Bilibili Inc. [BILI] stock Upgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $35

Bilibili Inc. [NASDAQ: BILI] loss -10.68% on the last trading session, reaching $13.80 price per share at the time. The company report on October 2, 2022 that Bilibili Announces Primary Listing on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Bilibili Inc. (“Bilibili” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BILI and HKEX: 9626), an iconic brand and a leading video community for young generations in China, announced that the Company’s voluntary conversion of its secondary listing status to primary listing on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Hong Kong Stock Exchange”) became effective today. Bilibili is now a dual-primary-listed company on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in Hong Kong and the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United States.

“We believe our conversion from a secondary to a primary listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange will further expand our investor base, as well as provide more liquidity for our securities and more flexibility in the capital market,” said Mr. Rui Chen, chairman and chief executive officer of Bilibili. “Moreover, our Class Z ordinary shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange may soon become eligible for the Mainland-Hong Kong Stock Connect program, which will provide accredited investors in Mainland China access to trade our shares directly.”.

Bilibili Inc. represents 394.74 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.61 billion with the latest information. BILI stock price has been found in the range of $13.41 to $14.6399.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.87M shares, BILI reached a trading volume of 9316546 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bilibili Inc. [BILI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BILI shares is $29.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BILI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Bilibili Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $15 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on May 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Bilibili Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on BILI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bilibili Inc. is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for BILI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.62.

Trading performance analysis for BILI stock

Bilibili Inc. [BILI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.48. With this latest performance, BILI shares dropped by -28.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BILI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.16 for Bilibili Inc. [BILI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.86, while it was recorded at 15.82 for the last single week of trading, and 26.55 for the last 200 days.

Bilibili Inc. [BILI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bilibili Inc. [BILI] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.17 and a Gross Margin at +20.86. Bilibili Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.03.

Return on Total Capital for BILI is now -22.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bilibili Inc. [BILI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 88.57. Additionally, BILI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 81.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bilibili Inc. [BILI] managed to generate an average of -$666,269 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Bilibili Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bilibili Inc. [BILI]

There are presently around $1,312 million, or 31.00% of BILI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BILI stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 19,888,043, which is approximately 2.082% of the company’s market cap and around 3.27% of the total institutional ownership; ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD, holding 10,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $138.0 million in BILI stocks shares; and YIHENG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $131.63 million in BILI stock with ownership of nearly 1.944% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bilibili Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in Bilibili Inc. [NASDAQ:BILI] by around 10,926,250 shares. Additionally, 128 investors decreased positions by around 35,873,368 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 48,274,151 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,073,769 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BILI stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,522,676 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 6,625,172 shares during the same period.