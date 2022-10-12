Barclays lifts Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Lam Research Corporation [NASDAQ: LRCX] loss -6.75% or -23.67 points to close at $327.05 with a heavy trading volume of 5310452 shares. The company report on September 28, 2022 that Lam Research Corporation Announces September 2022 Quarter Financial Conference Call.

Lam Research Corp. (NASDAQ: LRCX) today announced that the company will host its quarterly financial conference call and webcast on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

It opened the trading session at $345.30, the shares rose to $350.24 and dropped to $322.31, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LRCX points out that the company has recorded -31.26% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 3.93% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.48M shares, LRCX reached to a volume of 5310452 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lam Research Corporation [LRCX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LRCX shares is $545.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LRCX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Lam Research Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities dropped their target price from $625 to $525. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Lam Research Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $765 to $760, while UBS kept a Buy rating on LRCX stock. On January 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for LRCX shares from 655 to 640.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lam Research Corporation is set at 18.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for LRCX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for LRCX in the course of the last twelve months was 27.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Trading performance analysis for LRCX stock

Lam Research Corporation [LRCX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.37. With this latest performance, LRCX shares dropped by -26.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LRCX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.84 for Lam Research Corporation [LRCX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 438.48, while it was recorded at 370.02 for the last single week of trading, and 501.72 for the last 200 days.

Lam Research Corporation [LRCX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Lam Research Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Lam Research Corporation [LRCX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LRCX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lam Research Corporation go to 7.66%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lam Research Corporation [LRCX]

There are presently around $36,811 million, or 84.60% of LRCX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LRCX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,643,962, which is approximately 0.627% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,037,156 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.61 billion in LRCX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.84 billion in LRCX stock with ownership of nearly -3.532% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lam Research Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 641 institutional holders increased their position in Lam Research Corporation [NASDAQ:LRCX] by around 7,998,336 shares. Additionally, 626 investors decreased positions by around 7,871,181 shares, while 182 investors held positions by with 96,686,253 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 112,555,770 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LRCX stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,294,656 shares, while 154 institutional investors sold positions of 1,179,859 shares during the same period.