AMTD IDEA Group [AMTD] moved up 4.50: Why It’s Important

AMTD IDEA Group [NYSE: AMTD] closed the trading session at $1.16 on 10/11/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.03, while the highest price level was $1.25. The company report on September 30, 2022 that AMTD IDEA Group Achieved a 27.3% Increase in Net Profit by Delivering the First Set of Combined Financials to Include AMTD Digital Inc. and L’Officiel Inc. SAS.

AMTD IDEA Group (“AMTD IDEA” or the “Company”, NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB), a NYSE and SGX-ST dual listed company and a subsidiary of AMTD Group Company Ltd. (“AMTD Group” or the “Group”), today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2022. AMTD Group is a Hong Kong headquartered conglomerate focusing on the “IDEA” strategy to develop the four pillars of core businesses, namely international connectors and business services, digital solutions, education and training, and premium assets and hospitality.

Highlights of Financial Results and Key Changes for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -63.41 percent and weekly performance of -8.66 percent. The stock has been moved at -51.05 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -19.44 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.42 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.37M shares, AMTD reached to a volume of 12090213 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMTD IDEA Group is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMTD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.30.

AMTD stock trade performance evaluation

AMTD IDEA Group [AMTD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.66. With this latest performance, AMTD shares dropped by -19.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMTD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.12 for AMTD IDEA Group [AMTD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0554, while it was recorded at 1.1780 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3902 for the last 200 days.

AMTD IDEA Group [AMTD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMTD IDEA Group [AMTD] shares currently have an operating margin of +137.26 and a Gross Margin at +99.86. AMTD IDEA Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +111.90.

Return on Total Capital for AMTD is now 16.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AMTD IDEA Group [AMTD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.76. Additionally, AMTD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AMTD IDEA Group [AMTD] managed to generate an average of $4,860,713 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.AMTD IDEA Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.10 and a Current Ratio set at 9.10.

AMTD IDEA Group [AMTD]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in AMTD IDEA Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in AMTD IDEA Group [NYSE:AMTD] by around 34,610 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 2,723 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 1,273,200 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,310,533 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMTD stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 33,894 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 1,623 shares during the same period.