Agenus Inc. [AGEN] moved up 0.38: Why It’s Important

Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ: AGEN] closed the trading session at $2.66 on 10/11/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.57, while the highest price level was $2.815. The company report on October 5, 2022 that Agenus to Host “The Road Taken” R&D Event on November 12, 2022.

Agenus (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with an extensive pipeline of therapeutics designed to activate the immune response to cancers and infections, today announced it will host an in-person and virtual Research & Development event (“The Road Taken”) on Saturday, November 12, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET at the Prudential Tower in Boston, MA.

The Road Taken will feature both key opinion leaders at the forefront of immunotherapy development for cancer and Agenus’ expanding leadership team. During the event, speakers will highlight recent developments within the Agenus clinical-stage pipeline of novel immunotherapy programs, study details involving botensilimab, a multi-functional Fc-enhanced anti-CTLA-4 which activates innate and adaptive immune responses, opportunities to combine Agenus pipeline assets to overcome immuno-oncology resistance and strategies to reach commercialization as rapidly as possible.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -17.39 percent and weekly performance of 20.36 percent. The stock has been moved at 15.15 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.48 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.96 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.55M shares, AGEN reached to a volume of 4328025 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGEN shares is $8.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SMBC Nikko have made an estimate for Agenus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Agenus Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Buy rating on AGEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agenus Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 266.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81.

Agenus Inc. [AGEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.36. With this latest performance, AGEN shares dropped by -1.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.54 for Agenus Inc. [AGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.55, while it was recorded at 2.63 for the last single week of trading, and 2.43 for the last 200 days.

Agenus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

There are presently around $391 million, or 53.00% of AGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGEN stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 23,243,261, which is approximately 30.884% of the company’s market cap and around 9.64% of the total institutional ownership; DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP, holding 22,241,417 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $59.16 million in AGEN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $56.33 million in AGEN stock with ownership of nearly 15.08% of the company’s market capitalization.

81 institutional holders increased their position in Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ:AGEN] by around 32,294,832 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 20,990,040 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 93,630,703 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 146,915,575 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGEN stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,832,114 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 2,677,037 shares during the same period.