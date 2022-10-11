Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] is -34.58% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Zomedica Corp. [AMEX: ZOM] slipped around -0.01 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.20 at the close of the session, down -2.67%. The company report on September 28, 2022 that Zomedica To Present at Dawson James Securities 7th Annual Small Cap Growth Conference.

Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) announced today that Larry Heaton, Zomedica’s Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to provide a company overview and its prospects for growth at the Dawson James Securities Small Cap Growth Conference on October 12, 2022 at the Wyndham Grand Hotel in Jupiter, Florida.

To access the live webcast for the presentation on October 12th, please visit https://wsw.com/webcast/dawson7/zom/1894626 or check Zomedica’s website after the conference at https://investors.zomedica.com/events-presentations for an archived copy. To register for the conference and participate in 1on1 meetings please visit Dawson James Small Cap Growth Conference.

Zomedica Corp. stock is now -34.58% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ZOM Stock saw the intraday high of $0.21 and lowest of $0.20 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 0.60, which means current price is +14.57% above from all time high which was touched on 02/17/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 13.19M shares, ZOM reached a trading volume of 6975679 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zomedica Corp. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

How has ZOM stock performed recently?

Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.48. With this latest performance, ZOM shares dropped by -19.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.82 for Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2622, while it was recorded at 0.2070 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2810 for the last 200 days.

Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Zomedica Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 42.40 and a Current Ratio set at 43.50.

Insider trade positions for Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]

There are presently around $19 million, or 9.90% of ZOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 44,076,354, which is approximately 8.543% of the company’s market cap and around 1.48% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,353,498 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.28 million in ZOM stocks shares; and CAMBRIDGE INVESTMENT RESEARCH ADVISORS, INC., currently with $2.25 million in ZOM stock with ownership of nearly 0.054% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zomedica Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Zomedica Corp. [AMEX:ZOM] by around 9,087,394 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 28,370,510 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 57,128,100 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,586,004 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZOM stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,336,548 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 5,957,933 shares during the same period.