why Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $13.59

Vertiv Holdings Co [NYSE: VRT] traded at a high on 10/10/22, posting a 2.65 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $11.24. The company report on October 3, 2022 that Vertiv Announces CEO Succession.

Vertiv names Giordano Albertazzi as COO effective immediately and as successor CEO effective January 1, 2023.

Reaffirms third quarter 2022 at lower end of guidance range, adjusts fourth quarter 2022 guidance primarily for foreign exchange.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5605988 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Vertiv Holdings Co stands at 5.48% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.22%.

The market cap for VRT stock reached $4.59 billion, with 376.60 million shares outstanding and 323.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.39M shares, VRT reached a trading volume of 5605988 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRT shares is $13.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Vertiv Holdings Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Vertiv Holdings Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Vertical Research analysts kept a Hold rating on VRT stock. On February 23, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for VRT shares from 17 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertiv Holdings Co is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

How has VRT stock performed recently?

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.09. With this latest performance, VRT shares dropped by -15.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.82 for Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.97, while it was recorded at 11.60 for the last single week of trading, and 13.71 for the last 200 days.

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.39 and a Gross Margin at +27.58. Vertiv Holdings Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.39.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.99.

Vertiv Holdings Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Insider trade positions for Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]

There are presently around $3,799 million, or 91.10% of VRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRT stocks are: PLATINUM EQUITY ADVISORS, LLC/DE with ownership of 37,955,215, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC, holding 32,876,094 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $369.53 million in VRT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $299.61 million in VRT stock with ownership of nearly 0.202% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vertiv Holdings Co stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 144 institutional holders increased their position in Vertiv Holdings Co [NYSE:VRT] by around 52,725,787 shares. Additionally, 153 investors decreased positions by around 44,574,370 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 240,691,225 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 337,991,382 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRT stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,659,042 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 21,309,009 shares during the same period.