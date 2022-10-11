why Exelon Corporation [EXC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $49.00

Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ: EXC] closed the trading session at $37.81 on 10/10/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $37.17, while the highest price level was $37.92. The company report on October 6, 2022 that ComEd Selects Nonprofits to Administer $1.4 Million in Climate-Friendly Programs to Northern Illinois Residents.

Grants of up to $450,000 each designed to support families and businesses facing economic challenges and improve clean energy access.

To help connect northern Illinois families and businesses to climate-friendly programs and related services, ComEd today announced the selection of the nonprofit organizations that will administer nearly $1.4 million in grants through the energy company’s new Climate-Friendly Grant Assistance program.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -8.20 percent and weekly performance of -1.74 percent. The stock has been moved at -24.58 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -17.52 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -14.52 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.80M shares, EXC reached to a volume of 11499371 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Exelon Corporation [EXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXC shares is $49.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Exelon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $47 to $55. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Exelon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $43 to $46, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on EXC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelon Corporation is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80.

EXC stock trade performance evaluation

Exelon Corporation [EXC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.74. With this latest performance, EXC shares dropped by -17.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.16 for Exelon Corporation [EXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.44, while it was recorded at 38.25 for the last single week of trading, and 44.21 for the last 200 days.

Exelon Corporation [EXC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exelon Corporation [EXC] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.75 and a Gross Margin at +21.24. Exelon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.34.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.30.

Exelon Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Exelon Corporation [EXC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelon Corporation go to 16.00%.

Exelon Corporation [EXC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $30,671 million, or 83.50% of EXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXC stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 90,296,113, which is approximately -3.126% of the company’s market cap and around 0.24% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 87,994,911 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.33 billion in EXC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.91 billion in EXC stock with ownership of nearly -0.304% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exelon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 512 institutional holders increased their position in Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ:EXC] by around 51,964,644 shares. Additionally, 402 investors decreased positions by around 46,933,321 shares, while 195 investors held positions by with 712,280,572 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 811,178,537 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXC stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,164,633 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 8,845,181 shares during the same period.