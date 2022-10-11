Wedbush slashes price target on Regions Financial Corporation [RF] – find out why.

Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE: RF] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.73% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.89%. The company report on October 7, 2022 that Regions Bank Builds on Affordable Housing Commitment with Addition of Industry Veteran Sean Creedon.

Creedon to expand Regions Affordable Housing’s geographic reach to the West Coast as senior vice president and relationship manager.

Regions Bank on Friday announced Sean Creedon has joined the company’s Affordable Housing Division and will serve as senior vice president and relationship manager for Regions’ Real Estate Banking group.

Over the last 12 months, RF stock dropped by -6.41%. The one-year Regions Financial Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.21. The average equity rating for RF stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $19.44 billion, with 934.00 million shares outstanding and 929.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.36M shares, RF stock reached a trading volume of 10458156 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Regions Financial Corporation [RF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RF shares is $24.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RF stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Regions Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $25 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on July 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Regions Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on RF stock. On June 03, 2022, analysts increased their price target for RF shares from 24 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Regions Financial Corporation is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for RF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for RF in the course of the last twelve months was 8.16.

RF Stock Performance Analysis:

Regions Financial Corporation [RF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.89. With this latest performance, RF shares dropped by -7.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.07 for Regions Financial Corporation [RF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.64, while it was recorded at 20.87 for the last single week of trading, and 21.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Regions Financial Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Regions Financial Corporation [RF] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.19. Regions Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.01.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.62.

RF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Regions Financial Corporation go to -0.88%.

Regions Financial Corporation [RF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,223 million, or 77.20% of RF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 112,138,723, which is approximately 0.27% of the company’s market cap and around 0.51% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 97,594,498 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.0 billion in RF stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.08 billion in RF stock with ownership of nearly -15.409% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Regions Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 357 institutional holders increased their position in Regions Financial Corporation [NYSE:RF] by around 40,522,903 shares. Additionally, 360 investors decreased positions by around 40,172,451 shares, while 165 investors held positions by with 614,811,097 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 695,506,451 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RF stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,300,979 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 3,991,847 shares during the same period.