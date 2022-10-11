Wedbush lifts U.S. Bancorp [USB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

U.S. Bancorp [NYSE: USB] plunged by -$0.37 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $40.59 during the day while it closed the day at $39.83. The company report on October 6, 2022 that American Banker names U.S. Bank leaders to 2022 Most Powerful Women in Banking lists.

American Banker has recognized U.S. Bank leaders in its 2022 Most Powerful Women in Banking, naming vice chairs Gunjan Kedia and Kate Quinn and senior vice president Vanessa Angeles among 75 individual honorees.

Kedia, a vice chair and member of the 14-person Managing Committee, is head of Wealth Management and Investment Services. In the role, she leads more than 9,100 employees and oversees one of the four core business lines at the company, with it contributing $3.23 billion in net revenue last year. Kedia was named to the Most Powerful Women in Finance list, the fifth consecutive year she has been honored.

U.S. Bancorp stock has also loss -4.19% of its value over the past 7 days. However, USB stock has declined by -13.79% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -23.77% and lost -29.09% year-on date.

The market cap for USB stock reached $60.47 billion, with 1.49 billion shares outstanding and 1.48 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.09M shares, USB reached a trading volume of 6394852 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about U.S. Bancorp [USB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USB shares is $53.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USB stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for U.S. Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2022, representing the official price target for U.S. Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $64 to $56, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on USB stock. On February 14, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for USB shares from 66 to 64.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Bancorp is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for USB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for USB in the course of the last twelve months was 5.31.

USB stock trade performance evaluation

U.S. Bancorp [USB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.19. With this latest performance, USB shares dropped by -16.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.47 for U.S. Bancorp [USB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.48, while it was recorded at 41.19 for the last single week of trading, and 51.03 for the last 200 days.

U.S. Bancorp [USB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Bancorp [USB] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.84. U.S. Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.96.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.41.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for U.S. Bancorp [USB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for U.S. Bancorp go to 4.95%.

U.S. Bancorp [USB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $44,943 million, or 77.00% of USB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USB stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 119,805,135, which is approximately -5.231% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 113,680,213 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.53 billion in USB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.96 billion in USB stock with ownership of nearly 2.036% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in U.S. Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 828 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Bancorp [NYSE:USB] by around 62,081,467 shares. Additionally, 702 investors decreased positions by around 55,031,470 shares, while 277 investors held positions by with 1,011,265,344 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,128,378,281 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USB stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,354,060 shares, while 123 institutional investors sold positions of 1,854,489 shares during the same period.