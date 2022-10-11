Wayfair Inc. [W] moved down -1.18: Why It’s Important

Wayfair Inc. [NYSE: W] traded at a low on 10/10/22, posting a -1.18 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $30.27. The company report on October 4, 2022 that Wayfair Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W), one of the world’s largest destinations for the home, today announced that it will release financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022 before the opening of the market on November 3, 2022.

Wayfair will host a conference call at 8 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 3 to review results. Investors and participants can register for the call in advance by visiting https://bit.ly/3C1I0xq. The call will also be available via live webcast at https://bit.ly/3e4MtY7. The archived webcast will be available shortly after the call at http://investor.wayfair.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4939013 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Wayfair Inc. stands at 6.58% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.47%.

The market cap for W stock reached $3.54 billion, with 105.00 million shares outstanding and 72.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.76M shares, W reached a trading volume of 4939013 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wayfair Inc. [W]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for W shares is $71.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on W stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Wayfair Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $65 to $45. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Wayfair Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wayfair Inc. is set at 3.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for W stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28.

How has W stock performed recently?

Wayfair Inc. [W] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.26. With this latest performance, W shares dropped by -41.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for W stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.61 for Wayfair Inc. [W]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.89, while it was recorded at 33.51 for the last single week of trading, and 89.20 for the last 200 days.

Wayfair Inc. [W]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wayfair Inc. [W] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.60 and a Gross Margin at +28.41. Wayfair Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.96.

Wayfair Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Insider trade positions for Wayfair Inc. [W]

There are presently around $2,920 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of W stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 11,901,534, which is approximately 0.162% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 9,042,145 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $273.71 million in W stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $248.33 million in W stock with ownership of nearly -3.794% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wayfair Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 182 institutional holders increased their position in Wayfair Inc. [NYSE:W] by around 16,023,274 shares. Additionally, 180 investors decreased positions by around 9,460,231 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 70,973,271 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,456,776 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. W stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,624,836 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 5,564,386 shares during the same period.