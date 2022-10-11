Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Roku Inc. [ROKU]. What else is Wall St. saying

Roku Inc. [NASDAQ: ROKU] plunged by -$1.47 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $55.42 during the day while it closed the day at $53.61. The company report on September 29, 2022 that Roku enables brand new cross-media measurement of Traditional TV, Connected TV, Desktop, and Mobile Ad Campaigns together with Nielsen.

Marketers can now deduplicate campaign reach and frequency of ads on Roku across traditional TV, connected TV, computer and mobile, in a significant step toward Nielsen ONE .

Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) announced that Roku (Nasdaq: ROKU), America’s No. 1 TV streaming platform*, will enable four-screen measurement for the first time across traditional TV, connected TV, desktop, and mobile in Nielsen Total Ad Ratings. Now, marketers running ads with Roku can deduplicate campaign reach and frequency across all four screens in the home. Nielsen Four-Screen Ad Deduplication will initially be available in Nielsen Total Ad Ratings and will underpin audience deduplication in Nielsen ONE, the company’s forthcoming cross-media measurement platform, upon release in December 2022. This measurement is available on the Roku platform, inclusive of any Roku media running through OneView and video inventory on Roku Ad Framework certified channels.

Roku Inc. stock has also loss -9.99% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ROKU stock has declined by -38.77% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -53.28% and lost -76.51% year-on date.

The market cap for ROKU stock reached $7.97 billion, with 136.85 million shares outstanding and 120.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.97M shares, ROKU reached a trading volume of 6103673 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Roku Inc. [ROKU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROKU shares is $80.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROKU stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pivotal Research Group have made an estimate for Roku Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Roku Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $200 to $70, while Susquehanna kept a Neutral rating on ROKU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roku Inc. is set at 4.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROKU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.79.

ROKU stock trade performance evaluation

Roku Inc. [ROKU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.99. With this latest performance, ROKU shares dropped by -25.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROKU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.15 for Roku Inc. [ROKU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.51, while it was recorded at 58.04 for the last single week of trading, and 108.54 for the last 200 days.

Roku Inc. [ROKU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roku Inc. [ROKU] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.50 and a Gross Margin at +48.91. Roku Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.77.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.63.

Roku Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Roku Inc. [ROKU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROKU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roku Inc. go to 43.00%.

Roku Inc. [ROKU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,987 million, or 73.40% of ROKU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROKU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,690,743, which is approximately 1.977% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 10,144,564 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $543.85 million in ROKU stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $496.89 million in ROKU stock with ownership of nearly -11.557% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Roku Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 311 institutional holders increased their position in Roku Inc. [NASDAQ:ROKU] by around 11,772,629 shares. Additionally, 312 investors decreased positions by around 11,753,066 shares, while 97 investors held positions by with 69,498,129 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 93,023,824 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROKU stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,667,630 shares, while 130 institutional investors sold positions of 2,746,605 shares during the same period.