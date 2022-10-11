Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]. What else is Wall St. saying

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE: PK] slipped around -0.05 points on Monday, while shares priced at $11.58 at the close of the session, down -0.43%. The company report on September 9, 2022 that Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Third Quarter Dividend of $0.01 Per Share.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) (“Park” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company has declared a third quarter cash dividend of $0.01 per share of common stock. The dividend will be paid in cash on October 17, 2022 to stockholders of record as of September 30, 2022.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock is now -38.67% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PK Stock saw the intraday high of $11.96 and lowest of $11.515 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 21.62, which means current price is +5.46% above from all time high which was touched on 04/21/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.17M shares, PK reached a trading volume of 4904417 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PK shares is $19.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PK stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $21 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on August 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while SMBC Nikko analysts kept a Neutral rating on PK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for PK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for PK in the course of the last twelve months was 21.91.

How has PK stock performed recently?

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.61. With this latest performance, PK shares dropped by -20.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.53 for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.92, while it was recorded at 11.89 for the last single week of trading, and 16.78 for the last 200 days.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.11 and a Gross Margin at -3.96. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.70.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.52.

Insider trade positions for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]

There are presently around $2,504 million, or 98.10% of PK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,380,335, which is approximately -3.905% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,616,170 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $331.38 million in PK stocks shares; and PGGM INVESTMENTS, currently with $159.56 million in PK stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 145 institutional holders increased their position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE:PK] by around 28,739,211 shares. Additionally, 151 investors decreased positions by around 22,895,162 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 164,628,370 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 216,262,743 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PK stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,991,993 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 7,659,602 shares during the same period.