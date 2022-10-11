Wall Street Analyst Initiated Sunrun Inc. [RUN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ: RUN] price plunged by -2.35 percent to reach at -$0.6. The company report on September 27, 2022 that Sunrun Announces Date and Conference Call Details for Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Report.

Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for November 2, 2022.

Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN) today announced that it will issue its third quarter 2022 earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.

A sum of 6409825 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.71M shares. Sunrun Inc. shares reached a high of $25.53 and dropped to a low of $24.415 until finishing in the latest session at $24.91.

The one-year RUN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 49.4. The average equity rating for RUN stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sunrun Inc. [RUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RUN shares is $49.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Sunrun Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Sunrun Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $35 to $29, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on RUN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunrun Inc. is set at 2.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for RUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.31.

RUN Stock Performance Analysis:

Sunrun Inc. [RUN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.54. With this latest performance, RUN shares dropped by -35.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.93 for Sunrun Inc. [RUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.98, while it was recorded at 27.23 for the last single week of trading, and 27.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sunrun Inc. Fundamentals:

Sunrun Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

RUN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunrun Inc. go to 47.82%.

Sunrun Inc. [RUN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,851 million, or 95.10% of RUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RUN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 32,471,174, which is approximately 2.795% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,155,166 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $452.25 million in RUN stocks shares; and ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD, currently with $323.2 million in RUN stock with ownership of nearly 21.114% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunrun Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 224 institutional holders increased their position in Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ:RUN] by around 21,392,143 shares. Additionally, 211 investors decreased positions by around 21,888,191 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 151,475,431 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 194,755,765 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RUN stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,287,433 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 4,756,249 shares during the same period.