Wall Street Analyst Initiated Cyren Ltd. [CYRN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Cyren Ltd. [NASDAQ: CYRN] price surged by 14.99 percent to reach at $0.15. The company report on September 13, 2022 that Cyren Launches Hybrid Analyzer for Unmatched Speed and Scale of Malware Analysis.

Faster than existing solutions, Cyren Hybrid Analyzer improves detection of zero-hour malware without compromising performance or privacy.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN), a provider of cloud email security and threat detection services, today announced the general availability of Cyren Hybrid Analyzer, a new offering that produces detailed analysis and risk ratings of files without the cost, speed, and scalability constraints of sandboxes and other malware file analysis technologies. The new solution enables service providers, technology companies, and large enterprises to lower the risk of undetected malware.

A sum of 6071846 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 212.92K shares. Cyren Ltd. shares reached a high of $1.39 and dropped to a low of $0.9811 until finishing in the latest session at $1.15.

The average equity rating for CYRN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cyren Ltd. [CYRN]:

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Cyren Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2015, representing the official price target for Cyren Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cyren Ltd. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.07.

CYRN Stock Performance Analysis:

Cyren Ltd. [CYRN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.07. With this latest performance, CYRN shares dropped by -14.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.80 for Cyren Ltd. [CYRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4130, while it was recorded at 1.0395 for the last single week of trading, and 3.1176 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cyren Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cyren Ltd. [CYRN] shares currently have an operating margin of -69.55 and a Gross Margin at +51.01. Cyren Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -73.87.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -178.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.48.

Cyren Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

CYRN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CYRN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cyren Ltd. go to 20.00%.

Cyren Ltd. [CYRN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 24.00% of CYRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYRN stocks are: WARBURG PINCUS LLC with ownership of 1,610,551, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 12.10% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 23,578 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27000.0 in CYRN stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $19000.0 in CYRN stock with ownership of nearly 37.69% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cyren Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Cyren Ltd. [NASDAQ:CYRN] by around 34,566 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 383,891 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,249,696 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,668,153 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYRN stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,044 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 359,752 shares during the same period.