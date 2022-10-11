Wall Street Analyst Downgrade V.F. Corporation [VFC]. What else is Wall St. saying

V.F. Corporation [NYSE: VFC] loss -1.84% or -0.53 points to close at $28.34 with a heavy trading volume of 5916495 shares. The company report on October 5, 2022 that VF Corporation Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings and Conference Call Date.

VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) plans to release its second quarter fiscal 2023 financial results on Wednesday, October 26th, 2022 at approximately 4:05 p.m. ET. Following the news release, VF management will host a conference call at approximately 4:30 p.m. ET to review results.

The conference call will be broadcast live on the Internet, accessible at ir.vfc.com. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an archived version will be available at the same location.

It opened the trading session at $29.00, the shares rose to $29.22 and dropped to $27.97, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VFC points out that the company has recorded -49.96% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 0.94% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.68M shares, VFC reached to a volume of 5916495 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about V.F. Corporation [VFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VFC shares is $40.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for V.F. Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $75 to $58. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2022, representing the official price target for V.F. Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $71 to $65, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on VFC stock. On January 31, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for VFC shares from 79 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for V.F. Corporation is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for VFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.29.

Trading performance analysis for VFC stock

V.F. Corporation [VFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.40. With this latest performance, VFC shares dropped by -34.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.94 for V.F. Corporation [VFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.46, while it was recorded at 30.23 for the last single week of trading, and 51.65 for the last 200 days.

V.F. Corporation [VFC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and V.F. Corporation [VFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.38 and a Gross Margin at +54.86. V.F. Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.25.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.98.

V.F. Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

V.F. Corporation [VFC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for V.F. Corporation go to 2.19%.

An analysis of insider ownership at V.F. Corporation [VFC]

There are presently around $10,796 million, or 90.10% of VFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VFC stocks are: PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. with ownership of 77,454,084, which is approximately -0.031% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 41,143,689 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.17 billion in VFC stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $985.37 million in VFC stock with ownership of nearly 25.239% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in V.F. Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 396 institutional holders increased their position in V.F. Corporation [NYSE:VFC] by around 30,355,454 shares. Additionally, 427 investors decreased positions by around 18,941,334 shares, while 119 investors held positions by with 331,638,570 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 380,935,358 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VFC stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,449,084 shares, while 130 institutional investors sold positions of 2,552,815 shares during the same period.