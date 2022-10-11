Wall Street Analyst Downgrade MGM Resorts International [MGM]. What else is Wall St. saying

MGM Resorts International [NYSE: MGM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.86% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.65%. The company report on October 10, 2022 that GARY FRITZ APPOINTED PRESIDENT OF MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL INTERACTIVE.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Fritz will oversee company’s growth in global digital gaming.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) announced today the appointment of Gary Fritz to President of MGM Resorts Interactive. Fritz will oversee and advance MGM Resorts’ diversification strategy by expanding the Company’s digital platforms organically and through acquisitions. This includes driving growth and innovation through the company’s industry-leading sports betting and iGaming platform, BetMGM.

Over the last 12 months, MGM stock dropped by -29.28%. The one-year MGM Resorts International stock forecast points to a potential upside of 38.17. The average equity rating for MGM stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.59 billion, with 417.39 million shares outstanding and 315.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.91M shares, MGM stock reached a trading volume of 5660374 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on MGM Resorts International [MGM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGM shares is $50.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for MGM Resorts International shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price to Mkt Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 28, 2022, representing the official price target for MGM Resorts International stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $53, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on MGM stock. On March 18, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MGM shares from 36 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MGM Resorts International is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGM in the course of the last twelve months was 9.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

MGM Stock Performance Analysis:

MGM Resorts International [MGM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.65. With this latest performance, MGM shares dropped by -10.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.17 for MGM Resorts International [MGM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.43, while it was recorded at 32.78 for the last single week of trading, and 37.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MGM Resorts International Fundamentals:

MGM Resorts International’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

MGM Resorts International [MGM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,570 million, or 72.60% of MGM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 38,404,663, which is approximately -8.122% of the company’s market cap and around 17.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,198,589 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $760.32 million in MGM stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $641.74 million in MGM stock with ownership of nearly 19.427% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MGM Resorts International stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 269 institutional holders increased their position in MGM Resorts International [NYSE:MGM] by around 24,714,899 shares. Additionally, 373 investors decreased positions by around 39,257,705 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 208,793,720 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 272,766,324 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGM stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,128,394 shares, while 124 institutional investors sold positions of 13,415,206 shares during the same period.