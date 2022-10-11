Viatris Inc. [VTRS] is -35.33% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Viatris Inc. [NASDAQ: VTRS] jumped around 0.01 points on Monday, while shares priced at $8.75 at the close of the session, up 0.11%. The company report on September 21, 2022 that Mapi Pharma Announces Positive Top-Line Results from GA Depot Phase III Trial for Relapsing forms of Multiple Sclerosis (RMS).

The study evaluating a long-acting glatiramer acetate injection, GA Depot 40 mg once every four weeks, met the primary endpoint, significantly reducing the annualized relapse rate (ARR) by 30.1 percent compared to placebo.

Mapi Pharma Ltd., a fully integrated, late-stage clinical development pharmaceutical company focused on introducing innovative long-acting depot injectable products, announced today positive top-line results from the GA Depot (a long acting glatiramer acetate) Phase III clinical trial assessing the efficacy, safety and tolerability of a once monthly GA Depot 40 mg compared to placebo in relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS) patients. Top-line efficacy results showed that GA Depot 40 mg meet the primary endpoint versus placebo in significantly reducing the ARR. The one-year multinational, multicenter, randomized, Phase III, double blind, parallel group, placebo-controlled study in subjects with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS) to assess the efficacy, safety and tolerability of GA Depot, IM injection once monthly recruited 1,016 patients at 112 multinational sites.

Viatris Inc. stock is now -35.33% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VTRS Stock saw the intraday high of $8.87 and lowest of $8.715 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.60, which means current price is +3.92% above from all time high which was touched on 02/09/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.40M shares, VTRS reached a trading volume of 10419155 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Viatris Inc. [VTRS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTRS shares is $13.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTRS stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Viatris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Viatris Inc. stock. On March 01, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for VTRS shares from 21 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Viatris Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for VTRS in the course of the last twelve months was 4.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has VTRS stock performed recently?

Viatris Inc. [VTRS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.34. With this latest performance, VTRS shares dropped by -11.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.58 for Viatris Inc. [VTRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.66, while it was recorded at 8.96 for the last single week of trading, and 11.31 for the last 200 days.

Viatris Inc. [VTRS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Viatris Inc. [VTRS] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.34 and a Gross Margin at +34.70. Viatris Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.11.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.18.

Viatris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Viatris Inc. [VTRS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTRS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Viatris Inc. go to -2.30%.

Insider trade positions for Viatris Inc. [VTRS]

There are presently around $7,863 million, or 75.60% of VTRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTRS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 145,344,236, which is approximately 5.05% of the company’s market cap and around 0.21% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 93,510,570 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $818.22 million in VTRS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $508.24 million in VTRS stock with ownership of nearly 2.62% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Viatris Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 416 institutional holders increased their position in Viatris Inc. [NASDAQ:VTRS] by around 105,385,656 shares. Additionally, 509 investors decreased positions by around 96,798,872 shares, while 166 investors held positions by with 696,465,966 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 898,650,494 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTRS stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,183,370 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 10,134,432 shares during the same period.