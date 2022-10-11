Stifel lifts IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

IAMGOLD Corporation [NYSE: IAG] loss -3.60% on the last trading session, reaching $1.07 price per share at the time. The company report on October 3, 2022 that IAMGOLD Reports Essakane Mine Continues Normal Operations Following Political Developments in Burkina Faso.

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – October 3, 2022) – IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) (TSX: IMG) (“IAMGOLD” or the “Company”) announces that the Company is closely monitoring the political situation in Burkina Faso. The Company has confirmed that all IAMGOLD personnel are safe and that there has been no impact to the production at the Essakane mine, which is located approximately 330 kilometres northeast of the country’s capital, Ouagadougou. IAMGOLD continues to take proactive measures to ensure the safety and security of in-country personnel and its assets and will provide updates as warranted.

IAMGOLD Corporation represents 478.90 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $535.87 million with the latest information. IAG stock price has been found in the range of $1.06 to $1.13.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.67M shares, IAG reached a trading volume of 6495342 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Stifel have made an estimate for IAMGOLD Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2022, representing the official price target for IAMGOLD Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $3 to $2.25, while Raymond James kept a Underperform rating on IAG stock. On May 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for IAG shares from 3.50 to 2.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IAMGOLD Corporation is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for IAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.90.

IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.08. With this latest performance, IAG shares dropped by -19.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.10 for IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2619, while it was recorded at 1.1480 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2642 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.69 and a Gross Margin at -3.94. IAMGOLD Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.02.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.94.

IAMGOLD Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

There are presently around $266 million, or 76.80% of IAG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IAG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 47,628,360, which is approximately 1.367% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; DONALD SMITH & CO., INC., holding 40,099,242 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42.91 million in IAG stocks shares; and KOPERNIK GLOBAL INVESTORS, LLC, currently with $31.47 million in IAG stock with ownership of nearly 179.808% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IAMGOLD Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in IAMGOLD Corporation [NYSE:IAG] by around 45,784,928 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 17,728,824 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 185,295,535 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 248,809,287 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IAG stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,406,478 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 10,377,356 shares during the same period.