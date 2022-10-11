SOBR Safe Inc. [SOBR] Is Currently 13.25 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

SOBR Safe Inc. [NASDAQ: SOBR] closed the trading session at $2.82 on 10/10/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.80, while the highest price level was $3.74. The company report on October 10, 2022 that Traders News Source Senior Editor, Mark Roberts Interviews David J. Gandini, Chairman & CEO SOBR Safe Inc.

Traders News Source, a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on small and mid-cap publicly traded companies recently issued a new C-Level interview with SOBR Safe.

Mark had the pleasure of recently conducting the Interview with David J. Gandini, Chairman & CEO SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR). Mr. Roberts diligently focused on questions he thought would be on the minds of most current and potential future shareholders. See interview highlights below.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -68.35 percent and weekly performance of -7.84 percent. The stock has been moved at -59.04 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 184.73 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 190.69 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.01M shares, SOBR reached to a volume of 28111419 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SOBR Safe Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13329.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

SOBR stock trade performance evaluation

SOBR Safe Inc. [SOBR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.84. With this latest performance, SOBR shares gained by 184.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.13 for SOBR Safe Inc. [SOBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.48, while it was recorded at 2.75 for the last single week of trading, and 4.50 for the last 200 days.

SOBR Safe Inc. [SOBR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

SOBR Safe Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

SOBR Safe Inc. [SOBR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.80% of SOBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOBR stocks are: WALLEYE CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 166,300, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, holding 33,572 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $95000.0 in SOBR stocks shares; and BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $79000.0 in SOBR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in SOBR Safe Inc. [NASDAQ:SOBR] by around 231,543 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 231,543 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOBR stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 231,543 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.