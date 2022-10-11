SNDL Inc. [SNDL] Stock trading around $2.09 per share: What’s Next?

SNDL Inc. [NASDAQ: SNDL] loss -4.13% on the last trading session, reaching $2.09 price per share at the time. The company report on September 15, 2022 that SNDL and IM Cannabis Complete SNDL’s First International Export of Premium Dried Flower from Canada to Israel.

SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) (“SNDL” or the “Company”), Canada’s largest regulated products platform, and IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ: IMCC) (CSE: IMCC) (“IMC”), today announced that SNDL has completed its initial international export of approximately 167 kilograms of premium dried flower from Canada to Israel as part of its total commitment with IMC. SNDL and IMC have agreed to the aggregate export of 1,000 kilograms of high-quality dried flower products for processing and distribution in the Israeli medical cannabis market.

The expansion marks a significant milestone for SNDL as it enters the global market. “We are pleased with our partnership with IMC, one of Europe’s most established and trusted medical cannabis companies,” said Andrew Stordeur, President and Chief Operating Officer of SNDL. “SNDL plans to opportunistically expand the Company’s premium inhalables footprint to international cannabis markets, and this initial endeavour strengthens our pursuits in both established medical markets and emerging global recreational markets.”.

SNDL Inc. represents 237.99 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $636.59 million with the latest information. SNDL stock price has been found in the range of $2.07 to $2.21.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.63M shares, SNDL reached a trading volume of 5239609 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SNDL Inc. [SNDL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNDL shares is $4.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNDL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for SNDL Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $0.60 to $0.70. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2022, representing the official price target for SNDL Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $0.40 to $0.65, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Sell rating on SNDL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SNDL Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNDL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.97.

Trading performance analysis for SNDL stock

SNDL Inc. [SNDL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.43. With this latest performance, SNDL shares dropped by -23.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNDL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.11 for SNDL Inc. [SNDL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.62, while it was recorded at 2.32 for the last single week of trading, and 4.23 for the last 200 days.

SNDL Inc. [SNDL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SNDL Inc. [SNDL] shares currently have an operating margin of -132.89 and a Gross Margin at -31.40. SNDL Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -410.46.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.04.

SNDL Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.90 and a Current Ratio set at 9.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at SNDL Inc. [SNDL]

There are presently around $145 million, or 8.30% of SNDL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNDL stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 63,148,157, which is approximately 714.732% of the company’s market cap and around 0.15% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 1,648,439 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.44 million in SNDL stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $2.41 million in SNDL stock with ownership of nearly -75.457% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SNDL Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in SNDL Inc. [NASDAQ:SNDL] by around 57,204,119 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 7,366,639 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 5,013,023 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,583,781 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNDL stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 626,071 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 545,001 shares during the same period.