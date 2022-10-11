Qiagen N.V. [QGEN] fell -21.09% so far this year. What now?

Qiagen N.V. [NYSE: QGEN] closed the trading session at $43.86 on 10/10/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $40.38, while the highest price level was $46.00. The company report on September 16, 2022 that IGI Inex Holding (UK) Becomes Strategic Investor in Quantumrock, Cementing Partnership Between Leading Global Investment Group and AI Asset Tech Frontrunners.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -21.09 percent and weekly performance of 4.40 percent. The stock has been moved at -10.60 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.98 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.14 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 886.59K shares, QGEN reached to a volume of 10985639 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Qiagen N.V. [QGEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QGEN shares is $56.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QGEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for Qiagen N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Qiagen N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qiagen N.V. is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for QGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for QGEN in the course of the last twelve months was 18.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

QGEN stock trade performance evaluation

Qiagen N.V. [QGEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.40. With this latest performance, QGEN shares dropped by -4.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.19 for Qiagen N.V. [QGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.73, while it was recorded at 43.55 for the last single week of trading, and 47.23 for the last 200 days.

Qiagen N.V. [QGEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qiagen N.V. [QGEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.22 and a Gross Margin at +63.61. Qiagen N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.77.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.50.

Qiagen N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Qiagen N.V. [QGEN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QGEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qiagen N.V. go to -4.46%.

Qiagen N.V. [QGEN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,753 million, or 69.00% of QGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QGEN stocks are: MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ with ownership of 20,431,575, which is approximately -0.373% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,138,763 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $356.97 million in QGEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $320.95 million in QGEN stock with ownership of nearly 1.137% of the company’s market capitalization.

144 institutional holders increased their position in Qiagen N.V. [NYSE:QGEN] by around 13,125,394 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 11,538,195 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 106,507,686 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 131,171,275 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QGEN stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 539,979 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 1,308,158 shares during the same period.