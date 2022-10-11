PG&E Corporation [PCG] Revenue clocked in at $21.63 billion, up 22.98% YTD: What’s Next?

PG&E Corporation [NYSE: PCG] price surged by 2.05 percent to reach at $0.3. The company report on October 6, 2022 that Working to Keep Communities Safe: PG&E Offers Fall Tree Trimming Safety Tips.

Instances of felled branches or trees onto powerlines increased this year.

Fall is here! ‘Tis the season for Veteran’s Day, Halloween, and Thanksgiving. Many people are also thinking about cleaning up their yards before the weather changes to make room for holiday decorations by trimming bushes and removing dead trees. Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has seen more than 100 incidents where trees or tree limbs have fallen into powerlines by either the homeowner conducting tree work or by the homeowner’s hired tree crew. These incidents are the type of situation that can cause outages and lead to ignitions.

A sum of 38181054 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 22.73M shares. PG&E Corporation shares reached a high of $14.955 and dropped to a low of $14.525 until finishing in the latest session at $14.93.

The one-year PCG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.87. The average equity rating for PCG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on PG&E Corporation [PCG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCG shares is $16.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for PG&E Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 16, 2021, representing the official price target for PG&E Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $15.50, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on PCG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PG&E Corporation is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for PCG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

PCG Stock Performance Analysis:

PG&E Corporation [PCG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.44. With this latest performance, PCG shares gained by 16.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.86 for PG&E Corporation [PCG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.48, while it was recorded at 14.32 for the last single week of trading, and 11.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PG&E Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PG&E Corporation [PCG] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.37 and a Gross Margin at +10.37. PG&E Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.43.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.08.

PG&E Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

PCG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PCG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG&E Corporation go to 4.59%.

PG&E Corporation [PCG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $23,808 million, or 65.90% of PCG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PCG stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 194,321,169, which is approximately 38.59% of the company’s market cap and around 15.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 189,650,280 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.83 billion in PCG stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.78 billion in PCG stock with ownership of nearly 7.947% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PG&E Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 224 institutional holders increased their position in PG&E Corporation [NYSE:PCG] by around 205,430,272 shares. Additionally, 178 investors decreased positions by around 117,393,354 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 1,271,793,392 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,594,617,018 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PCG stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,761,461 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 9,153,573 shares during the same period.