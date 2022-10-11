Morgan Stanley lifts Five9 Inc. [FIVN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Five9 Inc. [NASDAQ: FIVN] price plunged by -25.56 percent to reach at -$19.67. The company report on October 10, 2022 that Five9 to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 7, 2022.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Five9, Inc. (Nasdaq: FIVN), a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center software, today provided details for its third quarter 2022 financial results conference call on Monday, November 7, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Participants may register for the Zoom Video webinar at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on November 7, 2022 by clicking here. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event and will remain up for approximately one week.

A sum of 8822120 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 930.26K shares. Five9 Inc. shares reached a high of $66.34 and dropped to a low of $57.00 until finishing in the latest session at $57.30.

The one-year FIVN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 56.35. The average equity rating for FIVN stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Five9 Inc. [FIVN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FIVN shares is $131.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FIVN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Five9 Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Five9 Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $103, while MoffettNathanson analysts kept a Hold rating on FIVN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Five9 Inc. is set at 4.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for FIVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.72.

FIVN Stock Performance Analysis:

Five9 Inc. [FIVN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.20. With this latest performance, FIVN shares dropped by -37.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FIVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.74 for Five9 Inc. [FIVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 94.65, while it was recorded at 75.02 for the last single week of trading, and 104.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Five9 Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Five9 Inc. [FIVN] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.25 and a Gross Margin at +54.24. Five9 Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.69.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.70.

Five9 Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

FIVN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FIVN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Five9 Inc. go to 24.82%.

Five9 Inc. [FIVN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,125 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FIVN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,465,945, which is approximately 3.547% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 4,480,809 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $256.75 million in FIVN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $221.63 million in FIVN stock with ownership of nearly -2.689% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Five9 Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 171 institutional holders increased their position in Five9 Inc. [NASDAQ:FIVN] by around 9,986,460 shares. Additionally, 171 investors decreased positions by around 8,822,422 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 53,184,825 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,993,707 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FIVN stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,108,902 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 1,384,548 shares during the same period.