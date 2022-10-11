Market cap of Stellantis N.V. [STLA] reaches 38.11B – now what?

Stellantis N.V. [NYSE: STLA] loss -0.59% on the last trading session, reaching $11.86 price per share at the time. The company report on October 10, 2022 that Stellantis Signs Non-Binding MOU with GME for Future Offtake of Battery Grade Nickel and Cobalt Sulphate.

Stellantis strengthens value chain for electric vehicle battery production supporting Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan targets.

Stellantis N.V. represents 3.21 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $38.11 billion with the latest information. STLA stock price has been found in the range of $11.7542 to $12.005.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.98M shares, STLA reached a trading volume of 8447066 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Stellantis N.V. [STLA]:

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Stellantis N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on May 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Stellantis N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stellantis N.V. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for STLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57.

Trading performance analysis for STLA stock

Stellantis N.V. [STLA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.03. With this latest performance, STLA shares dropped by -11.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.87 for Stellantis N.V. [STLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.61, while it was recorded at 12.30 for the last single week of trading, and 15.28 for the last 200 days.

Stellantis N.V. [STLA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Stellantis N.V. [STLA] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.61 and a Gross Margin at +18.67. Stellantis N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.84.

Return on Total Capital for STLA is now 23.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Stellantis N.V. [STLA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.07. Additionally, STLA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Stellantis N.V. [STLA] managed to generate an average of $46,911 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.10.

Stellantis N.V. [STLA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stellantis N.V. go to 20.11%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Stellantis N.V. [STLA]

There are presently around $12,208 million, or 48.16% of STLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STLA stocks are: BPIFRANCE SA with ownership of 192,703,907, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 24.66% of the total institutional ownership; AMUNDI, holding 91,300,278 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.08 billion in STLA stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $943.76 million in STLA stock with ownership of nearly -5.832% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Stellantis N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 181 institutional holders increased their position in Stellantis N.V. [NYSE:STLA] by around 79,882,171 shares. Additionally, 136 investors decreased positions by around 77,483,737 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 872,008,676 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,029,374,584 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STLA stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,738,550 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 7,491,096 shares during the same period.