Market cap of Statera Biopharma Inc. [STAB] reaches 8.75M – now what?

Statera Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ: STAB] closed the trading session at $0.17 on 10/10/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.15, while the highest price level was $0.2475. The company report on October 6, 2022 that Statera Biopharma Completes Fiscal 2021 Audit; Files Form 10-K.

Statera Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAB) (the “Company” or “Statera Biopharma”), a biopharmaceutical company creating next-generation immune therapies that focus on immune restoration and homeostasis, today announced that the audit of the Company’s financial statements for fiscal 2021 is complete and that the Company today filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (the “Form 10-K”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). With the Form 10-K now on file, the Company is focused on the completion and filing of the Forms 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended March 31, June 30, and September 30, 2022.

At the Company’s hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the “Panel”), the Company presented its plan to evidence full compliance with Nasdaq’s filing requirement and all other applicable requirements for continued listing on Nasdaq and request an extension of time to do so. The Company is taking definitive steps to evidence compliance with the Nasdaq listing criteria as soon as possible; however, there can be no assurance that the Panel will grant the Company’s request for continued listing or that the Company will satisfy the Nasdaq listing criteria within any extension period that may be provided to the Company by the Panel. The Company plans to update the market promptly following receipt of the Panel’s determination after the hearing.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -92.56 percent and weekly performance of 34.09 percent. The stock has been moved at -39.26 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.21 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -36.63 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, STAB reached to a volume of 13299975 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Statera Biopharma Inc. [STAB]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Statera Biopharma Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for STAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.88.

STAB stock trade performance evaluation

Statera Biopharma Inc. [STAB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.09. With this latest performance, STAB shares dropped by -5.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.98 for Statera Biopharma Inc. [STAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1928, while it was recorded at 0.1648 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5507 for the last 200 days.

Statera Biopharma Inc. [STAB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Statera Biopharma Inc. [STAB] shares currently have an operating margin of -2057.00 and a Gross Margin at +67.16. Statera Biopharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2346.46.

Statera Biopharma Inc. [STAB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 6.15% of STAB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STAB stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,636,235, which is approximately 851.753% of the company’s market cap and around 18.34% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 389,110 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $67000.0 in STAB stocks shares; and NORTHERN TRUST CORP, currently with $29000.0 in STAB stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Statera Biopharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Statera Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ:STAB] by around 1,827,863 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 805,434 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 513,705 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,147,002 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STAB stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 228,623 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 602,754 shares during the same period.