Market cap of Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] reaches 1.99M – now what?

Siyata Mobile Inc. [NASDAQ: SYTA] closed the trading session at $0.12 on 10/10/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.1215, while the highest price level was $0.145. The company report on October 10, 2022 that Siyata Announces Pricing of $4.0 Million Registered Direct Offering.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Siyata Mobile Inc. (Nasdaq:SYTA

Under the terms of the securities purchase agreement, Siyata has agreed to sell 15,810,000 common shares and 1,590,000 pre-funded warrants. In a private placement, which will be consummated concurrently with the offering, Siyata has also agreed to issue warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 17,400,000 common shares. The warrants will be immediately exercisable, expire 5 years from the date of issuance and will have an exercise price of $0.23 per common share.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -96.64 percent and weekly performance of -60.82 percent. The stock has been moved at -88.68 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -80.84 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -87.55 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 388.50K shares, SYTA reached to a volume of 19333289 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Siyata Mobile Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26.

SYTA stock trade performance evaluation

Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -60.82. With this latest performance, SYTA shares dropped by -80.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 21.28 for Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5924, while it was recorded at 0.2926 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1339 for the last 200 days.

Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] shares currently have an operating margin of -195.90 and a Gross Margin at +11.40. Siyata Mobile Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -313.11.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -198.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -109.52.

Siyata Mobile Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 13.70% of SYTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYTA stocks are: PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD. with ownership of 650,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.72% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 33,055 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4000.0 in SYTA stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, currently with $3000.0 in SYTA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Siyata Mobile Inc. [NASDAQ:SYTA] by around 31,238 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 80,977 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 636,051 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 748,266 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYTA stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,376 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 60,008 shares during the same period.