Market cap of Novavax Inc. [NVAX] reaches 1.54B – now what?

Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ: NVAX] jumped around 1.48 points on Monday, while shares priced at $17.78 at the close of the session, up 9.08%. The company report on October 10, 2022 that Novavax to Share New Data from Growing Vaccine Portfolio at World Vaccine Congress Europe 2022.

New safety and immunogenicity data for the COVID-19-Influenza Combination vaccine candidate Phase 1/2 trial will be presented.

New data will be presented for Novavax’ COVID-19 vaccine supporting its use as a homologous and heterologous booster in adults aged 18 and older and adolescents aged 12 through 17.

Novavax Inc. stock is now -87.57% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NVAX Stock saw the intraday high of $18.29 and lowest of $16.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 236.50, which means current price is +11.13% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.92M shares, NVAX reached a trading volume of 6896119 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Novavax Inc. [NVAX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVAX shares is $96.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Novavax Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Novavax Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $315 to $265, while B. Riley Securities kept a Buy rating on NVAX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novavax Inc. is set at 2.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.19.

How has NVAX stock performed recently?

Novavax Inc. [NVAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.41. With this latest performance, NVAX shares dropped by -43.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.63 for Novavax Inc. [NVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.43, while it was recorded at 18.05 for the last single week of trading, and 63.48 for the last 200 days.

Novavax Inc. [NVAX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novavax Inc. [NVAX] shares currently have an operating margin of -147.13 and a Gross Margin at +98.90. Novavax Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -152.12.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,265.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -83.85.

Novavax Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Novavax Inc. [NVAX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Novavax Inc. go to 0.00%.

Insider trade positions for Novavax Inc. [NVAX]

There are presently around $602 million, or 44.50% of NVAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVAX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,350,925, which is approximately 5.511% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,258,441 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $75.72 million in NVAX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $52.75 million in NVAX stock with ownership of nearly 18.887% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Novavax Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 149 institutional holders increased their position in Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ:NVAX] by around 6,881,245 shares. Additionally, 213 investors decreased positions by around 6,533,449 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 20,445,455 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,860,149 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVAX stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,243,315 shares, while 110 institutional investors sold positions of 2,474,709 shares during the same period.